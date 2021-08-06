Cancel
Golf

Louisville Opens Season Taking 3rd at Simonson Invitational – Boys Golf

By Leopard Nation
louisvilleleopards.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouisville 345 (3rd Out of 21) <<< Previous 2020 DI Sectional | Boys Golf Schedule | Next Polar Bear Invitational >>>. The Louisville Leopards Boys Golf Team opened up the 2021 campaign by competing at the Simonson Invitational at Ashland’s Brookside Golf Course Thursday. Louisville eclipsed their team low from a year ago (348) in shooting 345 as a team to take third place against a field of 21 competing schools.

Golf Course#Golf Tournament#Leopards
