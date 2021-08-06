Louisville Opens Season Taking 3rd at Simonson Invitational – Boys Golf

The JV boys golf team teed it up again this morning after a few days off due to rain. They traveled out to Indian Hollow Golf Course for the Keystone Invitational. The boys posted a team score of 412 which was an improvement of 24 strokes from Monday. Patrick Anders led the way with a personal best of 95 for 18 holes. His round included a 44 on the front which is also a personal best 9 hole score for Patrick. Well done! The boys are back at it again Monday at the Midview Invite.