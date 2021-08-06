Louisville Opens Season Taking 3rd at Simonson Invitational – Boys Golf
The Louisville Leopards Boys Golf Team opened up the 2021 campaign by competing at the Simonson Invitational at Ashland's Brookside Golf Course Thursday. Louisville eclipsed their team low from a year ago (348) in shooting 345 as a team to take third place against a field of 21 competing schools.
