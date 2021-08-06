Nebraska football's chief of staff leaves program for 'another business opportunity'

Michigan football will rebound in 2021, but that isn’t the correct framing of the question. The correct question is by how much?. Most fans and pundits don’t anticipate a breakthrough season for the Wolverines, especially considering the maize and blue host Washington and Ohio State while playing Wisconsin and Penn State on the road. Indiana, Maryland and Rutgers all look vastly improved, albeit in a COVID-19 altered 2020 campaign. So will Michigan be able to achieve 10 wins or will improvement be going from two wins in 2020 to six or seven?