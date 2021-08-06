Nebraska football's chief of staff leaves program for 'another business opportunity'
LINCOLN — One of Scott Frost’s best friends is out of a key role within Nebraska’s football program. Gerrod Lambrecht — who played high school football with Frost in Wood River and has known him since the late 1980s — is stepping away from the chief of staff role to pursue another venture, Frost said Friday. Lambrecht, a former business executive, joined Frost at Central Florida in 2016 and has been with him since. It’s a significant change to Nebraska football’s off-field operations.omaha.com
Comments / 0