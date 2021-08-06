Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado Springs, CO

Extremely neglected dogs on road to recovery in Colorado Springs

By Mary Shinn mary.shinn@gazette.com
outtherecolorado.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree neglected dogs are on their way to recovery after Colorado Springs residents raised thousands for their medical care in just 24 hours or so. An anonymous tip led animal law enforcement officers to check on Max and Aurora, two extremely emaciated boxer mixes, and Athena, a skinny Catahoula mix, on Monday. After speaking with an officer, the family who owned the dogs willingly surrendered them, said Gretchen Pressley, a spokeswoman for the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

www.outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Pets & Animals
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
Colorado Springs, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Rescued Dogs#Cruelty To Animals#Athena
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Incoming New York governor speaks after Cuomo's resignation

Hochul promises to "fight like hell" for all New Yorkers. Incoming New York governor, current Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, addressing reporters Wednesday, said "people will soon learn my style is to listen first, then take decisive action." She will deliver an address shortly after being appointed governor to lay out...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Who is Prince Andrew? The 'spare heir' facing a sexual abuse lawsuit

London (CNN) — There was a time when Prince Andrew had it all: A decorated war hero, a playboy prince, an international ambassador for the British brand, living the life of privilege. But those days seem long gone. Instead, the Duke of York -- who is ninth in line to the British throne -- is now being sued for alleged sexual abuse.

Comments / 2

Community Policy