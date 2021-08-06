Extremely neglected dogs on road to recovery in Colorado Springs

Three neglected dogs are on their way to recovery after Colorado Springs residents raised thousands for their medical care in just 24 hours or so. An anonymous tip led animal law enforcement officers to check on Max and Aurora, two extremely emaciated boxer mixes, and Athena, a skinny Catahoula mix, on Monday. After speaking with an officer, the family who owned the dogs willingly surrendered them, said Gretchen Pressley, a spokeswoman for the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.