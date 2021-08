Brown is competing in training camp with Kelvin Joseph for the starting cornerback spot opposite Trevon Diggs, Jonny Auping of DallasCowboys.com reports. Joseph, a 2021 second-round pick out of Kentucky, is the player the Cowboys would prefer to see claim the job, but Brown will get a chance to prove in camp he's the better option for Week 1. Drafted out of Purdue in the sixth round of the 2016 Draft, Brown has carved out a solid career for himself despite missing 13 games due to injuries over the last two seasons, and he scored his first career touchdown on a fumble recovery in Week 5 against the Giants last year.