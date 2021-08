Tomatoes are available in different sizes and colors—canned, dried, powdered, juiced, sauced, or fresh—and can be found in many different recipes and preparations. The tomatoes in the following dish are smashed with hands, without the use of any sharp tools. If preferred, a knife could be used to chop the tomatoes into small pieces. This recipe calls for raw tomatoes, but roasted or sautéed tomatoes could be used instead. Are there any spices that you would use instead of or in addition to the fresh herbs? Is there a protein food such as chicken, tuna, or toasted nuts that you would like to add to this recipe?