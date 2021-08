BuffStampede.com ranks the position battles as the Colorado Buffaloes get prepared for their second preseason camp under Karl Dorrell... starting with the obvious:. For the second year in a row, the Buffaloes will conduct a wide open quarterback competition during the preseason. Sam Noyer and Tyler Lytle have been replaced by Tennesee transfer J.T. Shrout and second-year Buff Brendon Lewis at the top of the depth chart at the position. The battle began during spring ball, and based on comments by the coaches during those 15 practices it appears to be neck-and-neck entering the preseason. Shrout has elite arm talent, while his decision making was criticized during his time in Knoxville. Lewis is a pass-first quarterback but has the ability to make plays with his legs as evidenced by his 74 yards on nine runs in the 2020 Alamo Bowl. Noyer won the gig last year because the staff felt he had the best command of the huddle. That could be the determining factor again this year.