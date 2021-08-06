ON THE GREEN FOR EDUCATION

Having fun was par for the course Wednesday, as 140 players competed in the 33rd annual Funds for Education Golf Tournament, hosted by the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce. The tournament, held at Beaver Meadow Golf Course, began bright and early at 8 a.m. and featured a day of putting and course contests. The event was sponsored by local businesses, and participants signed up to compete at rates of $150 per person and $600 per team.