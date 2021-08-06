Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Seattle fires 2 police officers who went to Jan. 6 Trump rally, saying they stood by during US Capitol riot

By Mike Carter, The Seattle Times
tribuneledgernews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE — Two of six off-duty Seattle police officers who attended a pro-Trump rally that led to the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol in January were fired Friday by interim police Chief Adrian Diaz, who followed the recommendations of an investigation that found they trespassed onto restricted grounds and stood by in the immediate vicinity of an “active insurrection.”

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
State
Washington State
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Society
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle Police Department#Protest Riot#Trump#The Capitol Police#The Capitol Building#Opa#Capitol#Metropolitan#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Protests
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy