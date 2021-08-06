Cancel
$50,000 reward offered to find the person responsible for killing Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WEHT)– The Louisville Field Offices of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives with the Louisville Metro Police Department are asking for help in finding the people responsible for the murder of Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Shirley. The FBI and ATF are offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.

