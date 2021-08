We are partnering with our local Area Education Agency (AEA), all K-12 DCSD students will have the opportunity to start the 2021-2022 school year in a 100% online learning platform. All 100% Online Only students will utilize the Edgenuity Online Learning Platform. This school year, 100% Online Only students will receive all of their instruction from Edgenuity and be assigned an Edgenuity teacher(s) and Edgenuity courses, not a DCSD teacher(s) and courses. This is a different Edgenuity model than what was offered last year.