Buffalo Bills sign Allen to six more years
The Buffalo Bills announced Friday they have signed quarterback Josh Allen to a six-year contract extension, meaning he will be with the team through the 2028 season. The team did not reveal details of the deal, but ESPN correspondent Adam Schefter says the contract extension is for $258 million, with $150 million guaranteed. That makes Allen the second-highest paid player in average salary in National Football League history, behind only Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.www.wxxinews.org
