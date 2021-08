We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. The early reveal for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro appears to hint at Google being really proud of and excited for the phones they will launch later this fall. As far as we can tell, these phones will be truly premium, with custom chips, revamped camera systems, and premium materials and designs. But the level of excitement doesn’t mean much, nor does the quality of the device, if Google is willing to spend all that cash they have to make sure the world knows about Pixel 6.