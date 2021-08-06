Evil Dead: The Game Delayed to February 2022 to Add a Single Player Mode and Give Extra Time for Polish
Evil Dead: The Game was due to arrive on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 later this year, but this is no longer the case. Developer Saber Interactive has now delayed the game to February 2022 to give the team extra time to polish the title and add a single-player option. Some good news, though: the team promised more information will be coming soon, including a new gameplay video.www.playstationlifestyle.net
