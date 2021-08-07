Cancel
Coleman County, TX

Fiery Fatality Wreck Friday in Coleman County

By rwturner
koxe.com
 6 days ago

The following information was obtained from the Coleman Fire Department. At approximately 2:33 pm on Friday, August 6, 2021 Coleman County Sherriff’s Office dispatch center started receiving 911 calls of a two vehicle head-on collision, approximately 2 miles west of Valera on US Highway 67. The accident was reported as a passenger vehicle vs. an 18 wheeler. Coleman County Sherriff’s Office dispatchers immediately assigned Coleman Fire, Valera Volunteer Fire Department, Lifeguard EMS and the Coleman County Sheriffs Office patrol deputies. First arriving units reported a confirmed head on collision with multiple vehicles on fire as well as an active grassfire. At this time Santa Anna Volunteer Fire Department, Talpa Volunteer Fire Department, Lake Coleman Volunteer Fire Department and South Coleman County Volunteer Fire Department were all assigned to assist with the incident. Also assisting on scene are Texas DPS troopers as well as Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens. This is a fatality incident and US Highway 67 will be shut down between FM 503 and FM 2805 for the next several hours.

www.koxe.com

Comments / 0

