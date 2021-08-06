Cancel
Brunswick, GA

Police make an arrest in 3-year-old murder case

By LARRY HOBBS
The Brunswick News
The Brunswick News
 4 days ago

Brunswick police made an arrest Friday in the three-year-old homicide case of Gerald Buggs Jr., police Capt. Angela Smith said.

DeVon Walker, 26, of Savannah was charged with malice murder in the case.

Walker also is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime, Smith said.

Police are searching for additional suspects.

Police allege Walker and another man imitated police officers when they forced their way into Buggs’ home in the 2400 block of Stonewall Street on Oct. 15, 2018.

Buggs suffered multiple gunshot wounds during the home invasion. He was flown by helicopter to UF Health Jacksonville hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries more than a month later on Nov. 19.

Walker’s arrest resulted from an “intense investigation” by Brunswick police detectives, Smith said.

At the time of his arrest, Walker was being held on unrelated charges in Savannah’s Chatham County jail, Smith said. He was transferred to the Glynn County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

Anyone with information on the shooting death of Buggs is asked to call Brunswick police detective Carla Futch at 912-279-2641, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-267-5516.

The Brunswick News

The Brunswick News

