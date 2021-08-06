New South Park Game From Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone Confirmed, No Word on a Developer Yet
Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators behind South Park, have just signed a massive deal with ViacomCBS worth hundreds of millions of dollars for even more of the long-running series. Ordinarily this news wouldn’t be of much interest to us here at PlayStation Lifestyle, especially as the deal includes the creation of more seasons of the TV show and a staggering 14 made-for-streaming movies in Paramount+. However, Bloomberg also reports some of this investment will be used to create “a 3D video game that is set in the world of South Park” (which is listed right after “a weed company”).www.playstationlifestyle.net
