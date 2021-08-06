Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

New South Park Game From Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone Confirmed, No Word on a Developer Yet

PlayStation LifeStyle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators behind South Park, have just signed a massive deal with ViacomCBS worth hundreds of millions of dollars for even more of the long-running series. Ordinarily this news wouldn’t be of much interest to us here at PlayStation Lifestyle, especially as the deal includes the creation of more seasons of the TV show and a staggering 14 made-for-streaming movies in Paramount+. However, Bloomberg also reports some of this investment will be used to create “a 3D video game that is set in the world of South Park” (which is listed right after “a weed company”).

www.playstationlifestyle.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Stone
Person
Trey Parker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Park#New South#Playstation Lifestyle#Paramount#Bloomberg#Viacom#Comedy Central
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
Lakewood, COburlington-record.com

Now the creators of “South Park” want to buy Casa Bonita, too

The saga of Casa Bonita continues with a pair of new — and not exactly surprising — heroes. On Wednesday, Matt Stone and Trey Parker told The Hollywood Reporter they want to buy the legendary Colorado restaurant, which the pair have paid tribute to already on more than one episode of their TV show “South Park.”
wrmf.com

South Park Creators Ink New Deal!

Big news if you are a South Park fan like myself, we’ve got a lot more content on the way!. Co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone announced earlier today that they signed a new deal, valued at nearly $900 million dollars, to keep South Park on the air through season 30! That wasn’t the only news they shared. Part of the deal will include 14 new made for streaming South Park movies that will be on Paramount plus, with two of them dropping this year!
Video Gamespurexbox.com

There's Reportedly A New '3D' South Park Game In The Works

Good news, South Park fans! It's been four years since the release of The Fractured but Whole, but now Bloomberg is reporting that South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker are investing in a new game based on the series. The only news we have so far is that...
Colorado StatePosted by
@wearemitu

‘South Park’ Creators Could Save Famed Tacky Colorado Mexican Restaurant Casa Bonita From Closure

Photos: theunabonger/Instagram; Screenshot via YouTube. If you’re a fan of “South Park,” you’re familiar with the awe-inspiring Mexican restaurant that is Casa Bonita. The one-of-a-kind eater-tainment restaurant was featured on a famed 2003 episode of “South Park” called, appropriately, “Casa Bonita.”. Many fans of the show, however, don’t know that...
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

South Park is getting a new game soon, but this time not by Ubisoft

The beloved South Park TV series is the disgustingly brilliant brainchild of Matt Stone and Trey Parker, and whether you like the show or not the last two PC games were fairly well received, as they were surprisingly competent RPGs. Now a new report confirms the duo is working on a new game, but this time without the help of Ubisoft.
MoviesSacramento Bee

Trey Parker, Matt Stone sign $900 million deal ensuring 14 ‘South Park’ movies

Even Brian Boitano doesn’t have a mega deal like the one Trey Parker and Matt Stone just inked. The “South Park” creators and ViacomCBS’ MTV Entertainment Studios have agreed to extend the animated show on Comedy Central through 2027 — or 30 seasons — and to produce 14 “South Park” made-for-streaming movies to run on subscription service Paramount+, according to a Thursday release.
IGN

Did South Park Creators Stealth Announce New Game? - IGN Daily Fix

In today's episode, South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker have been making some major deals lately. On top of a $900-million-dollar deal with ViacomCBS to make more South Park seasons, and movies, and other stuff, they ALSO landed a $600-million-dollar line of credit with HPS Investment Partners, LLC. What are they going to do with all that money? Apparently make a documentary, invest in a weed company, and make a 3D video game set in the South Park universe. Could we get a sequel to The Fractured But Whole? Or maybe this is a 3D game a la South Park for the N64? No new South Park game has been formally announced, but given how well-received The Stick of Truth and The Fractured But Whole were, it's likely Parker and Stone have thought about it. And in other gaming news, if you missed out on the recent Halo tech preview, fear not. 343 Industries has more planned and they aren't done giving away invites, so keep a look out! And finally, EA was pretty surprised that Mass Effect: Legendary Edition sold so well. EA has previously said they're focusing on live service games (like Apex Legends), but the Mass Effect remasters definitely show that there's an audience willing to pay up for a really good single-player game (hopefully a sequel to Jedi Fallen Order is coming soon). All eyes are on the Dead Space remake to see if the trend continues. It's your Daily Fix!
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

‘South Park’ Creators Trey Parker & Matt Stone Ink Big ViacomCBS Deal, With Comedy Central Renewal, 14 Original Movies On Paramount+

Trey Parker and Matt Stone, co-creators of South Park, have signed a sweeping renewal with ViacomCBS that will keep the show on Comedy Central through 2027 and send 14 original movies to Paramount+. The official announcement of the deal did not specify a dollar figure but multiple press reports pegged it at $900 million, one of the richest ever. While the new pact is a sign of the company looking to feed its own platforms, ViacomCBS set a lucrative licensing pact with WarnerMedia for a chunk of the show’s library to stream on HBO Max, though it retained many key rights. Two...
TV & VideosPaste Magazine

ViacomCBS Will Pay South Park Creators Almost $1 Billion for 14 New Movies

It seems safe to say at this point that we will never, ever be free of South Park. The groundbreaking Comedy Central animated series, which first premiered way back in 1997, had its moment of cultural relevance in the early 2000s but has lingered far past the point of making any kind of modern impact. That hasn’t stopped creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone from making truly ungodly amounts of money off the continuation of the franchise, however, and this deal puts all previous ones to shame: MTV Entertainment Studios and parent company ViacomCBS (owners of Comedy Central) have signed Parker and Stone to a new deal that runs through 2027, paying them $900 million for both five more seasons of South Park and an astounding 14 South Park movies to stream on Paramount+.
TV Fanatic

South Park Renewed for 4 Seasons as 14 New Movies Confirmed

The South Park universe is expanding. Comedy Central, which previously renewed the series through Season 26, has went one step further:. The cabler has picked up four additional seasons, keeping the show on the air through 2027. As if that wasn't enough South Park, creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker...
Video GamesPCGamesN

A new South Park game is on the way, apparently

It’s been four years since the last South Park game, the fantastic and still relevant superhero parody The Fractured But Whole, and it now looks like there’s a new South Park game coming from creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone – although who’s developing or publishing it is anyone’s guess.
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

South Park 3D game in the works when creators received millions

The two most recent South Park video games have been really good RPG games. It won’t be surprising if fans of the animated TV show would want more. If plans by creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker are to be followed, a third game will indeed be coming eventually. This time, Stone and Parker aim to bring the game to the third dimension.
PC Gamer

The next South Park game will be 3D, and developed in-house

According to a recent Bloomberg story, South Park's creators signed a deal with Viacom worth over $900 million, which will pay for six years' worth of projects. One of the things Trey Parker and Matt Stone plan to invest that money in is a videogame, which will be 3D and developed internally by an in-house studio rather than in collaboration with Ubisoft as The Stick of Truth and The Fractured But Whole were.

Comments / 0

Community Policy