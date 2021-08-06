New South Park Game From Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone Confirmed, No Word on a Developer Yet

In today's episode, South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker have been making some major deals lately. On top of a $900-million-dollar deal with ViacomCBS to make more South Park seasons, and movies, and other stuff, they ALSO landed a $600-million-dollar line of credit with HPS Investment Partners, LLC. What are they going to do with all that money? Apparently make a documentary, invest in a weed company, and make a 3D video game set in the South Park universe. Could we get a sequel to The Fractured But Whole? Or maybe this is a 3D game a la South Park for the N64? No new South Park game has been formally announced, but given how well-received The Stick of Truth and The Fractured But Whole were, it's likely Parker and Stone have thought about it. And in other gaming news, if you missed out on the recent Halo tech preview, fear not. 343 Industries has more planned and they aren't done giving away invites, so keep a look out! And finally, EA was pretty surprised that Mass Effect: Legendary Edition sold so well. EA has previously said they're focusing on live service games (like Apex Legends), but the Mass Effect remasters definitely show that there's an audience willing to pay up for a really good single-player game (hopefully a sequel to Jedi Fallen Order is coming soon). All eyes are on the Dead Space remake to see if the trend continues. It's your Daily Fix!