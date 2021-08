JONESBORO — Despite calls to postpone the start of classes in public schools, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said students need to be in the classroom next week. With the delta variant spiking across Arkansas, a committee of the private nonprofit Arkansas Center for Health Improvement recommended that schools consider requesting waivers from the Arkansas Department of Education to delay the start of the school year. Dr. Joe Thompson, president and CEO of ACHI and a pediatrician, said the Health Policy Board’s statement is an urgent call to action for school leaders.