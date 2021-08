Second quarter revenue for Liberty Media’s sports properties showed a strong rebound after last year’s pandemic-induced disasters. Formula One revenue surpassed $500 million while the Atlanta Braves reported more than $200 million in revenue in the period ended June 30. “We remain impressed with the way Formula One continues to navigate the continued challenges for the pandemic,” said Liberty CEO Greg Maffei, on a call with analysts today discussing results. “I lost count of how many times we have made changes to the 2021 calendar, but we continue to move forward.” Formula One revenue was $501 million in its second quarter, up...