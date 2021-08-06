Family Fun and Amazing Scholarships with Bainbridge Island Kiwanis

Please join us and our special guest from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. on Tue., Aug. 24 (Rain date: Tue., Aug., 31st) at Community Park, for an evening of fun and games. Let’s all return, reconnect, and remember how great it can be to experience the thrill and excitement of outdoor challenges, activities, and games with family, neighborhood friends, and our community. Join us for this FIT SCHOOL community event. Let’s get together with old friends and make some new ones.