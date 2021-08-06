Cancel
Family Fun and Amazing Scholarships with Bainbridge Island Kiwanis

bestofbcb.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSerious hurdles action at the very popular All Comers Meet sponsored by the Bainbridge Kiwanis Club. Three members of the Bainbridge Kiwanis Club join us today on What’s Up Bainbridge to talk about the many community-oriented programs sponsored by the group. Jim Copen, John Jay and John Baggett discuss the remarkable scholarship program and the upcoming Family Fun Day scheduled for Saturday, August 14 from 10 – 4 at Seabold Church, 6894 Seabold Church Road. Bring a blanket and a picnic lunch and play the famous Kiwanis Mini Golf.

