GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Memorial Hospital at Gulfport is making changes in response to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Mississippi. “We are certainly concerned and we are beginning to look at our facility, look at our plans, what kind of surge planning we need to put into place,” said Kathy Ladner, VP of Patient Care Services. “So we’re evaluating all of those things now. Certainly we are seeing the numbers go up, we are concerned about what we are seeing and we want to be prepared for that.”