Puhi Ditch Bridge Reopens to Traffic

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new traffic pattern will be put in place Wednesday along the Broening Highway Bridge over Colgate Creek, as the Baltimore Department of Transportation starts work on replacing the bridge. Two-way traffic along the bridge’s southern span will start about 7 a.m., weather permitting. The bridge’s northern span will be closed to traffic for at least 18 months as the bridge is demolished and a new one built. During this time, left turns into the Port of Baltimore from westbound Broening Highway will be prohibited. This will prevent traffic backups into the port, according to a department press release. Motorists traveling along westbound Broening Highway should follow posted detour signs for access to the port during this phase of construction or alternate routes if possible.