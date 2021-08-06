Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Puhi Ditch Bridge Reopens to Traffic

kauainownews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Puhi Ditch Bridge is now open to vehicular traffic after being closed for a week due to safety concerns. Located on Kawaihau Road just south of Waiakea Road, the bridge can handle traffic load limits under 3.5 tons. “Mahalo to the residents and public for your patience with the...

kauainownews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicular Traffic#Mahalo#Gov#The Puhi Ditch Bridge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Related
TrafficThegardenisland.com

Kawaihau Road bridge reopens

KAPAHI — The Puhi Ditch Bridge on Kawaihau Road just south of Waiakea Road reopened to vehicular traffic with load limits under 3.5 tons on Thursday. Kikiaola Construction completed the emergency repair work. “Mahalo to the residents and public for your patience with the inconvenience of the unexpected closure of...
Lynchburg, VAlynchburgva.gov

Link Road Bridge to Reopen August 13

The Link Road Bridge is scheduled to reopen to through traffic by the end of the day on Friday, August 13. Construction on the new bridge began in December 2020, and the project was completed on time and on budget. The original bridge, constructed in 1957, was a one span...
Covington, KYeaglecountryonline.com

Next Brent Spence Bridge Traffic Pattern Change Planned This Weekend

Access to northbound I-71 and I-75 will be impacted, weather permitting. (Covington, Ky.) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) today announced that a significant travel pattern change will be put into place on I-71/75 northbound beginning Friday, Aug. 20, weather permitting. Cory Wilson, Branch Manager for KYTC’s District 6 office...
Honolulu, HIKHON2

Waialua Beach Road Bridge to reopen with 25 ton limit per vehicle

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Waialua Beach Road Bridge will reopen to motorists on Friday, Aug. 20, due to the completion of construction and repair work. According to the City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Design and Construction, the bridge’s maximum load limit will be 25 tons per vehicle. Signs have been posted to notify drivers of the limit.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Two-Way Traffic To Start On Broening Highway Bridge Wednesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new traffic pattern will be put in place Wednesday along the Broening Highway Bridge over Colgate Creek, as the Baltimore Department of Transportation starts work on replacing the bridge. Two-way traffic along the bridge’s southern span will start about 7 a.m., weather permitting. The bridge’s northern span will be closed to traffic for at least 18 months as the bridge is demolished and a new one built. During this time, left turns into the Port of Baltimore from westbound Broening Highway will be prohibited. This will prevent traffic backups into the port, according to a department press release. Motorists traveling along westbound Broening Highway should follow posted detour signs for access to the port during this phase of construction or alternate routes if possible.    
Huntingdon County, PAWTAJ

Route 26 in Huntingdon County reopens to traffic

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Route 26 (Jacksons Corner) in Miller Township will reopen to traffic Thursday evening, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). Drivers will be allowed to travel on Route 26 from Route 1019 (East Branch Road) to Route 305. This roadway has been closed since...
Covington, KYFox 19

SB I-71/75 reopens on Brent Spence Bridge

COVINGTON, Ky, (WXIX) - Southbound Interstate 71/75 is open again on the Brent Spence Bridge after a crash closed it early Friday, Kenton County dispatchers confirm. The three-vehicle crash involving one semi tractor-trailer was reported about 1 a.m., Covington fire officials say. One person with a minor injury was transported...
Trafficmodot.org

Traffic Alert: Bridge work will cause lane closure on I-435

CLAY COUNTY – MoDOT Kansas City will be completing bridge work that will require the closure of the left lane of southbound I-435 between I-35 and 48th St. Work will begin at 8 a.m. daily until approximately 5 p.m. each evening starting Monday, Aug. 23, through Friday, Aug. 27. Motorist may want to consider alternate routes. All work is weather permitting.
San Francisco, CABayInsider

Great Highway to reopen to car traffic on weekdays

SAN FRANCISCO - Starting Aug. 16, the Great Highway in San Francisco will welcome back car traffic between Lincoln Way and Sloat Boulevard on weekdays, Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Gordon Mar announced Thursday. The stretch of the highway alongside Ocean Beach will still close for pedestrian and bicycle use...
Spokane, WAKHQ Right Now

Monroe Street Bridge reopened

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Monroe Street Bridge is closed down in both directions because of a male threatening to jump from it. SPD asks everyone to stay away from the area. Officers, emergency responders, and mental health professionals are there.
Sussex, NJNew Jersey Herald

Emergency work on Route 15 bridge completed, traffic back to normal

WHARTON — Emergency repairs to the concrete of a Route 15 bridge were completed late Tuesday afternoon and traffic, which had been snarled all day, returned to normal. A maintenance crew "noticed loose concrete and exposed rebar on the Route 15 south bridge over the ramp from N. Main Street to Route 15 northbound," according to the state Department of Transportation.
Slinger, WIwashingtoncountyinsider.com

Timeline on reopening of STH 175 in Slinger following bridge work

August 19, 2021 – Slinger, WI – Motorists in the Village of Slinger are wondering when a segment of STH 175/ W. Washington Street from Maple Road over the bridge to Spur Road will reopen. According to officials in the Village of Slinger contractors started work July 26, 2021 on...
Madison, VACulpeper Star Exponent

Bridge over Beautiful Run in Madison reopens early

The Route 607 bridge over Beautiful Run in Madison has reopened more than a week early following a VDOT rehabilitation that started July 19. It reopened Aug. 5 at its location about 1.3-mile from Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) and 1.2-mile from Route 230 (Orange Road). The bridge carries about 300 vehicles per day.
TrafficTelegraph

Traffic chaos as Tower Bridge stuck open due to technical issue

A technical fault left Tower Bridge stuck open on Monday afternoon, with cars and pedestrians stranded on either side of the London landmark. A City of London Corporation spokesperson said: "Due to a technical issue, Tower Bridge is currently stuck in a raised position. "We are working to resolve the...
Traffickwhi.com

OLD NAVASOTA ROAD BRIDGE REOPENS

The Washington County Road and Bridge Department says the repairs are complete at the Old Navasota Road bridge at New Year’s Creek and the roadway has been reopened. The county announced the opening just before 2:30 Friday afternoon. The bridge, located between the addresses of 1231 and 1500 Old Navasota...

Comments / 0

Community Policy