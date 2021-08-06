A FIRST STEP FOR STEELERS’ YOUNGSTERS
The battle for the backup quarterback job was the focus for the Steelers last night as they beat the Cowboys, 16-3 in the Hall of Fame Game. Mason Rudolph played into the second quarter and was 6-for-9 for 84 yards with a fumble lost. Dwayne Haskins finished the first half and played into the fourth quarter, finishing 8-for-13 for 54 yards and leading drives that led to a field goal and a four-yard touchdown run by running back Kalen Ballage.www.wpxz1041fm.com
