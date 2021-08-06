Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

A FIRST STEP FOR STEELERS’ YOUNGSTERS

By Hometown5
wpxz1041fm.com
 5 days ago

The battle for the backup quarterback job was the focus for the Steelers last night as they beat the Cowboys, 16-3 in the Hall of Fame Game. Mason Rudolph played into the second quarter and was 6-for-9 for 84 yards with a fumble lost. Dwayne Haskins finished the first half and played into the fourth quarter, finishing 8-for-13 for 54 yards and leading drives that led to a field goal and a four-yard touchdown run by running back Kalen Ballage.

www.wpxz1041fm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Cowboys#22 Yards#American Football#Steelers#The Hall Of Fame Game#Eagles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Shares Honest Admission On TJ Watt Situation

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt has been present for every practice this offseason, but he hasn’t been a full participant due to his contract situation. Watt, 26, is currently set to play this season on the fifth-year option from his rookie contract. As you’d expect, he’s seeking a lucrative extension from the Steelers.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Has Honest Assessment Of Steelers Pass Rusher Melvin Ingram

Earlier this offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a splash in free agency when the team signed former All-Pro pass rusher Melvin Ingram. Paired alongside T.J. Watt, the Steelers have high expectations for their pass-rushing pair. However, with Watt out of training camp awaiting a new deal, Ingram has been receiving more work than usual.
NFLESPN

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin acknowledges T.J. Watt isn't practicing because of contract negotiations

PITTSBURGH -- Acknowledging T.J. Watt's hold-in for the first time, Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said his edge rusher's situation is not all that uncommon. "Not unique at all, really," Tomlin said Tuesday. "That negotiation process is going to run its course. Some run their courses faster than others. If I remember correctly, Cam Heyward had less than 100% participation when he was in a similar circumstance a short time ago."
NFLchatsports.com

2021 Steelers HOF Game Vs Cowboys Live Discussion – First Half

It’s here now. It’s time. Time for some Pittsburgh Steelers football!. Kicking off in one hour, the Pittsburgh Steelers will compete in the very first game of the NFL preseason since 2019 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. They will lineup against the Dallas Cowboys, who the Steelers squeaked out a win against last November in Dallas. This game is more lighthearted for fans and seasoned veterans alike as most are guaranteed to make the roster. For others, this is a tryout. Clawing to put together performances to impress coaches enough for a roster spot, an opportunity stolen from them during the COVID-19 shortened preseason.
NFLchatsports.com

One Steelers player shines in first public training camp practice

Pittsburgh Steelers helmet is seen during training camp. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports. The Pittsburgh Steelers held their first training camp practice open to the public on July 28th. Here’s how one player stood above the rest. The Pittsburgh Steelers reported to training camp early last week at the...
NFLwtae.com

Steelers fans return to training camp for first time since 2019

PITTSBURGH — Wednesday, Steelers fans attended training camp for the first time since 2019, due to the pandemic wiping out fan attendance last year. People traveled from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Louisville, Kentucky, and other distances to get a taste of training camp this year. Terri Garner, from Louisville, says it's an...
NFLPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Steelers wrap up first day of training camp on the North Shore.

The day has finally arrived. Starting today, the Steelers are opening training camp to fans at Heinz Field on the North Shore. Practice starts at 1:30 p.m., and fans will be allowed into the stadium at noon. Admission is free with a mobile ticket that fans could purchase earlier this...
NFLchatsports.com

Cowboys vs. Steelers: First look at new stars in 16-3 loss

It feels great to type these words again. Football is back for the Dallas Cowboys. In the NFL’s annual Hall of Fame game, America’s Team took on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Canton, Ohio. Even though Dallas lost 16-3, the preseason matchup gave a great look at some unfamiliar players who never made it to the field last year and this year’s rookie class.
NFLaudacy.com

Benching Ben Roethlisberger for another preseason game is the wrong move

The Steelers are unveiling a new offense under coordinator Matt Canada. So wouldn’t it make sense for their franchise quarterback to get some practice running it in an actual game?. One would think, but apparently that won’t be in the cards this week. The Steelers will bench Ben Roethlisberger for...
NFLnewyorkian.com

Steelers rip Cowboys in first NFL preseason game in two years

CANTON, Ohio — The Pittsburgh Steelers followed a stumbling first half with a strong final 30 minutes to beat the Dallas Cowboys 16-3 on Thursday night in the first NFL preseason game in two years. Matthew Sexton’s 36-yard punt return early in the third quarter jump-started the Steelers, and the Cowboys never challenged after it….
NFLsteelersnow.com

Training Camp Takeaways: Steelers Defensive Line Dominating

PITTSBURGH – It was just one day in training camp. But man, it was an ugly one for the offense. After not having pads on for three days, the Steelers finally donned the pads. The defense seemed ready to roll, but the offensive line seemed ready to roll over. It was perhaps the worst day this offensive line has had in training camp thus far.
NFLsteelersnow.com

First and 10: Hall of Fame Weekend Rolls on after Steelers Win

News and notes from around the Pittsburgh Steelers and the National Football League. The Pittsburgh Steelers got the 2021 NFL season started on Thursday night with a 13-6 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, but that’s just the start of the 2021 season and it’s also just the start of the Hall of Fame weekend.

Comments / 0

Community Policy