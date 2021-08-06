A FIRST STEP FOR STEELERS’ YOUNGSTERS

It’s here now. It’s time. Time for some Pittsburgh Steelers football!. Kicking off in one hour, the Pittsburgh Steelers will compete in the very first game of the NFL preseason since 2019 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. They will lineup against the Dallas Cowboys, who the Steelers squeaked out a win against last November in Dallas. This game is more lighthearted for fans and seasoned veterans alike as most are guaranteed to make the roster. For others, this is a tryout. Clawing to put together performances to impress coaches enough for a roster spot, an opportunity stolen from them during the COVID-19 shortened preseason.