Two Colton men arrested in shooting that happened in March on SR-210

By CHP
redlandscommunitynews.com
 10 days ago

Two Colton men have been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred on four months ago on State Route 210 west of Del Rosa Avenue, the CHP reports. The shooting occurred at 1:55 a.m. March 4. The shooting suspect was passenger in a white 2017 Hyundai allegedly shot at and struck a white 2016 Nissan Quest. The driver of the Hyundai fled the scene. There were no injuries sustained by the occupants of the Nissan Quest.

