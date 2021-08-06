Cancel
Rock Music

3TEETH + Ho99o9 Team on Aggressive New Song ‘Paralyze’

By Chad Childers
Z94
Z94
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

3TEETH tend to bring the aggression with aplomb, but the band is taking things to the next level on their latest track, delivering an industrial banger with a guest turn from Ho99o9. The two acts called upon DOOM composer Mick Gordon to co-produce the cut, adding to the techno-electric vibe...

z94.com

Z94

Z94

Lawton, OK
Z94 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://z94.com
