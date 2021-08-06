Cancel
Sports

Demons, Demonettes prep for seasons

Moore News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are photos from two-a-days this past week at Demon Stadium. The Demons are preparing for the upcoming 2021 campaign that begins wtih a pair of home scrimmages Aug. 13 (vs. Lubbock Coronado) and Aug. 19 (vs. Palo Duro). The regular season opener is Aug. 27 in Plainview against Wichita Falls Rider. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. for the scrimmages and 7 p.m. for the Rider game. Also shown are members of the Demonette volleyball team running the stands at Demon Stadium in preparation of the upcoming season. The ladies will play in the Mansfield Tournament Aug. 12-14 before returning to Dumas for their home opener against Dalhart on Tuesday, Aug. 17. The 9th grade plays at 5 p.m. followed by the JV at 6 p.m. and the varsity at 7 p.m.

