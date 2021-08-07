Northalsted Market Days festival kicks off Friday with COVID protocols as Chicago cases rise

The Market Days festival kicks off in the Northalsted neighborhood Friday as Chicago health officials keep a close eye on summer events with COVID cases on the rise.

Organizers are trying to make the event as safe as possible after they had to cancel last year due to the pandemic.

"It's been two years since we've had the festival and we're really looking forward to it, especially knowing a lot of us put in the work to get vaccinated," said Niko Drake, manager, Replay Beer and Bourbon.

"I think it's good for the neighborhood," said Andy Krugry, who is planning to attend. "I think it's good for just people in general to get back to life as long as we're not spreading more COVID."

The half-mile long festival in the Northalsted/Lakeview area typically draws 100,000 people. It includes all-day lineups of live music, more than 250 vendors along with plenty of food and drink.

Market Days organizers are putting COVID safety protocols in place this year, asking everyone to take a free rapid COVID test at the entrance. Results come back within 15 minutes.

"As so many of our health officials have said at this point, right now this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated," said Mark Liberson, chair, Northalsted Market Days.

They'll enforce that at the entrances with some help from the Chicago Department of Public Health. It comes only a week after Lollapalooza, which sparked concerns about a super spreader event.

"Obviously we can't say who can or cannot be on the street based upon their vaccination status, but we're really emphasizing to people that it's important to take care of or yourself," Liberson said.

Also many bars and businesses along Halsted are requiring proof of vaccination for entry, including bars like Hydrate.

"The community has been very positive about the vaccine requirement," Liberson said. "People are actually excited to finally have a use for their cards."

"I'm really glad that the bars all said, I think it was a day or two ago, that you couldn't go in unless you have a vax card. And I think that was a super smart move for those of us that are vaccinated," Krugry said. "My dad had a breakthrough case, so I'm nervous about it."

And just a few blocks away, thousands more people filled the streets near Wrigley Field as the Crosstown Classic gets underway.

"We're fully vaxxed so we're not super worried," said Ariel Peters. "We'll wear our masks if we need to."

"It's good to be back, although, unfortunately things might be going the other way with masks. That's painful," Cubs fan David Rosso said. "Get vaccinated, people!"

"We were out here a year ago and it's vastly different, so it's getting real nice to see some faces, go to places that were closed and see some new opened places," said Wesley Marhsall, a Sox fan in town for the Crosstown Classic. "It's a world of a difference. Hopefully it stays that way."

Businesses in Wrigleyville are embracing the return of those large crowds while reconsidering some of their safety protocols.

"We may move into maybe wearing masks," said Geraldo Bernaldez, general manager, Diver at the Park. "As far as letting only people with vaccinations in, probably not. Like I said, I'm not trying to alienate anybody."

Market Days kicked off at 5 p.m. Friday and runs through Sunday night.