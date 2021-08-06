Cancel
FDA Approves New Treatment for Pompe Disease

U.S. Food and Drug Administration
 5 days ago

Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Nexviazyme (avalglucosidase alfa-ngpt) for intravenous infusion to treat patients 1 year of age and older with late-onset Pompe disease. Patients with Pompe disease have an enzyme deficiency that leads to the accumulation of a complex sugar, called glycogen, in skeletal and heart...

