FDA Approves New Treatment for Pompe Disease

Pompe disease (PD) is a rare disease lysosomal storage disease resulting from a deficiency in the lysosomal enzyme α-glucosidase (GAA), an enzyme responsible for hydrolyzing linkages in various types of carbohydrates, leading to the excessive accumulation of glycogen in cellular lysosomes. The current treatment for PD involves the use of enzyme replacement therapies (ERTs), whereby patients are given intravenous GAA enzyme, allowing patients to break down the glycogen in their tissues. There is currently only one marketed therapy available in this space. Sanofi Genzyme’s Myozyme (agalsidase beta) is available in both Germany and Japan and is marketed under the brand name Lumizyme in the US. The patents on this ERT are expiring and as a result, Sanofi Genzyme has developed a novel ERT to maintain its established share of the PD market. Avalglucosidase alfa is currently in the pre-registration phase in the three major markets (3MM), the US, Germany and Japan. Although this will provide access to a more efficacious ERT for PD patients, an unmet need remains for therapies with novel mechanisms of action (MoAs) that significantly improve long-term outcomes.