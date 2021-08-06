Maine authorities warn of scam about expiring trademarks

AUGUSTA — Authorities said Friday that businesses, nonprofit groups and government organizations should be wary of a scam about expiring trademarks. Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey and Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said the scammers fraudulently warn entities that their trademarks are about to expire and request renewal fees. The notices from the scammers often resemble those from a government agency and sometimes even include accurate information about the trademark’s registration number and expiration date.