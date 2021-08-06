New 'Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy' Game Trailer Introduces Lady Hellbender
If there's one thing that fans of Guardians of the Galaxy can rely on, it's Drax the Destroyer's hyper-literal manner of speaking being pure comedic gold. And if there's one scenario best suited for this awkward bluntness, it's romantic encounters. Enter: Lady Hellbender. The latest reveal for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is the inclusion of the famed intergalactic monster collector to the action/adventure RPG from developer Eidos Montreal and publisher Square Enix.collider.com
Comments / 0