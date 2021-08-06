New 'Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy' Game Trailer Introduces Lady Hellbender

While the events of Marvel’s What If…? are imaginary stories (aren’t they all?), it seems as though he is very much on the same wavelength as other Marvel talent in terms of how the characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe might act. In fact, per an interview with series creator A.C. Bradley, there was apparently a What If…? pitch that was rejected for having too much in common with the forthcoming Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3. While he apparently also pitched elements that tied into story beats from Thor: Love and Thunder and Avengers: Endgame, it seems the Guardians was the closest thing they had to a near-miss.