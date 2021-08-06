Cancel
New 'Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy' Game Trailer Introduces Lady Hellbender

By Seth Sommerfeld
Cover picture for the articleIf there's one thing that fans of Guardians of the Galaxy can rely on, it's Drax the Destroyer's hyper-literal manner of speaking being pure comedic gold. And if there's one scenario best suited for this awkward bluntness, it's romantic encounters. Enter: Lady Hellbender. The latest reveal for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is the inclusion of the famed intergalactic monster collector to the action/adventure RPG from developer Eidos Montreal and publisher Square Enix.

