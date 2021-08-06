UPDATE: WF police arrest one after man allegedly points gun at car
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police arrested a man for evading arrest on Thursday after responding to a disturbance on Central E. Freeway. Officers first responded to La Quinta Inn after a caller described a man pointing a gun at a black sedan. The caller stated that the man then went to stand with a group of people in the parking lot. Several suspects fled the scene as officers arrived.www.newschannel6now.com
