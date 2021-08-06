Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

‘You Are The Ones Threatening The Freedoms Of All The Rest Of Us’ Hogan Calls Out Unvaccinated Residents

By Ava-joye Burnett
Posted by 
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Qj7e_0bKHYpas00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan is calling out the people who have chosen not to get vaccinated. He said they’re the ones who are putting others at risk.

“You are the ones threatening the freedoms of all the rest of us, the freedom not to wear masks, to keep our businesses open and to get our kids back in school,” said Gov. Hogan. “I don’t care what misinformation or conspiracy theories you’ve heard, the plain and simple fact is that these vaccines are working.”

More than 3.5 million Marylanders are now fully vaccinated. The state has one of the highest vaccination rates in the nation but about 20 percent of adults haven’t started the process yet.

WJZ spoke with people in Baltimore who are still hesitant to take the vaccine.

“I’ve been hearing the stories not so much on social media but even on regular news about people getting the virus even though they already got the shot,” said Adam McCullough of Baltimore. “Plus you got the new one out the Delta [variant] and what’s the sense of getting one when you got other viruses coming?”

Another man in West Baltimore recently received his first shot. The man told WJZ he initially didn’t trust the vaccine.

“I just didn’t feel as though the vaccine was out long enough for me to be able to make an assessment of how it would affect other humans but as I already stated all my family has been vaccinated for months. They seem to be cool and fine about it, so therefore I was pretty much convicted in a sense to do the same,” said the man who didn’t want to be identified.

The push to get people vaccinated is now moving out into the communities. The health department has teamed up with hospital systems like LifeBridge Health to bring mobile or pop-up clinics to communities.

Tiombe Mitchell is a nurse with LifeBridge Health.

“Most of the stories are either I was sick or I know someone who was close to me who was sick and if we had known earlier we would’ve gotten vaccinated and you don’t want to get to that point where you’re sick, it’s too late,” said Mitchell.

She is part of a team that administered vaccines at Fayette Street Outreach in West Baltimore. The team visits the location twice per month

Comments / 86

CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
36K+
Followers
20K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Health
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Baltimore#Mobile#Wjz#Marylanders#Lifebridge Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Pharmaceuticalsblogforarizona.net

Those who Refuse the Vaccine are Facing the Consequences

It’s hard to understand the recent Covid misinformation from Republican politicians and anti-vaxxers on social media. Why would anyone believe any of it when their own lives and their children’s lives are at stake?. Even Fox News pundits Sean Hannity and Steve Doocey support getting a Covid shot. Fox also...
Baltimore, MDNewsweek

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Says 'Shut Up, Don't Complain' to Unvaccinated Over Masks

Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott blamed unvaccinated people for taking the city back to the indoor mask mandate that will go into effect starting Monday. "For anyone that's frustrated about wearing a mask and you're not vaccinated, then look in the mirror. It's your fault that we're going back to having an indoor mask mandate," Scott said during a news conference on Friday, according to WBAL-TV 11.
Delaware StatePosted by
CBS Philly

COVID In Delaware: Gov. John Carney Considering If State Can Require Universal Masking In Schools

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware Governor John Carney is warning that the state may have to reconsider its COVID mitigation strategies. That’s despite the fact that the state canceled its state of emergency a few weeks ago. During a press conference Thursday, Carney said the state is considering whether it can require universal masking in schools. “We know that the young ones under age 12 are not eligible to be vaccinated, so important consideration there, we need to do that and do it quickly and we will because school districts are deciding how to proceed in their individual areas,” Carney said. Delaware has a substantial transmission rate of COVID-19 throughout the state, according to the CDC’s COVID tracker. Substantial is one step below what’s considered the top category which is “high” transmission.
Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Courts To Require Masks At All Times Starting Monday

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Following the release of new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera on Friday ordered a universal masking mandate, regardless of vaccination status, in all courtrooms and judicial facilities. The new order takes effect Monday and applies to everyone except children age 2 and younger. “As the new CDC protocols include wearing masks indoors outside of the home, regardless of vaccination status, in counties of ‘substantial’ or ‘high’ transmission levels, the Judiciary is adhering to these measures to ensure that we continue to protect, as much as possible, the health and safety of all who use the courts and court services, as well as the judges and Judiciary personnel,” Barbera said in a statement. After a lengthy shutdown to the COVID-19 pandemic, Maryland courts returned to resumed jury trials in April. In June, Barbera eased restrictions on masks in the courtroom for people who are fully vaccinated, complying with CDC guidance at that time.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Former Trump surgeon general says politicians are 'taking tools' away from public health offices

Former U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said that politicians are “taking tools” away from public health offices to be able to control the coronavirus pandemic. Adams made the comment during an interview on “Full Court Press" with Greta Van Susteren set to air Sunday. The former Trump administration official was asked who he felt had the authority to mandate masks in schools.
Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: 400 Hospitalized As State Positivity Rises

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 586 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths, according to state health department data released Monday morning. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Governor Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland. Hogan also said less than 0.01% of vaccinated Marylanders have been hospitalized with COVID-19, and less than 0.001% of vaccinated Marylanders have died from the virus. More than 3.6 million Maryland...
Maryland StatePosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland’s state jail, hospital and health care workers will need COVID vaccine or have to wear masks and be tested

Maryland will require state employees who care for people in prisons, hospitals, veterans centers and juvenile facilities to get COVID-19 vaccinations, or submit to regular testing and mask-wearing restrictions starting Sept. 1, Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday. Hogan’s order applies to 48 state-run “congregate care” facilities. Those who do not get at least one dose of the vaccine by September ...
Baltimore, MDWTOP

Hogan: ‘We’re not talking about’ bringing back statewide mask mandate

Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday that he is not considering reinstating a mask mandate for Maryland amid rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. “We had a lengthy meeting with our entire COVID team yesterday with all of our public health doctors and experts,” Hogan said during a news conference in Baltimore. “We’re watching it very closely to see. We’re really pleased with where we are.”
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Governor Hogan Orders Tighter Restrictions On State Employees, Calls For More Residents To Get Vaccinated

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — With the Delta variant of COVID-19 causing cases and hospitalizations to increase, Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday ordered that state employees working in congregate living facilities must show proof of vaccination by Sept. 1. The order applies to workers at the Department of Health, Department of Juvenile Services, Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services and Department of Veterans Affairs. “If they are unable to do so, they will be required to adhere to strict face-covering requirements and will be required to submit to regular ongoing COVID testing,” Hogan said, adding that any false documents would lead to punishment. The governor...
Maryland StatePosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland mask mandates: When, where you need a mask

Some counties in the Baltimore area are reinstating mask policies as the delta variant of COVID-19 contributes to an uptick in cases. However, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he is not considering reinstating a statewide mask mandate. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines last month, recommending both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals wear masks ...
EducationInternational Business Times

US Vaccination News: Teachers Union Calls For All Mandated Vaccines

The head of the second-largest teachers union on Sunday said that COVID-19 vaccinations should be required for teachers to protect students who can not be vaccinated. The announcement comes as more children are becoming infected during a surge that has hit many southern states. "The circumstances have changed," Randi Weingarten,...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

‘If You’re Not Vaccinated, Shut Up’ Baltimore Mayor Blames Unvaccinated On New Mask Mandate As Baltimore County Explains Why No New Mandates There

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott sounded off on those upset over his new indoor mask mandate, which goes into effect Monday morning. “For anyone who is frustrated about wearing a mask—and you’re unvaccinated—then look in the mirror. It’s your fault that we’re going back to having an indoor mask mandate,” Mayor Scott told WJZ. “If you’re not vaccinated, shut up. Don’t complain.“ Mayor Brandon Scott tells @KelseyKushnerTV that if you’re frustrated about wearing a mask and you’re not vaccinated…”look in the mirror. It’s your fault we’re going back to having an indoor mask mandate.” @wjz pic.twitter.com/iAl42J9ib9 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) August 6,...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Mask Mandates Go Into Effect In Baltimore City on Monday, Montgomery County Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you thought the masks were done for good, it’s time to pull them right back out. Baltimore City’s indoor mask mandate goes into effect Monday morning. This is in effect for any indoor business regardless if you’re vaccinated or not.  Anne Arundel County is mandating masks in government buildings, including libraries and senior centers. Right now, Baltimore County is not making a mask decision. The Montgomery County mask mandate went into effect Saturday. Public health leaders say indoor mask-wearing even if you’re vaccinated helps reduce COVID exposure. It also protects those who have not gotten the vaccine shot. Allen Snowden, a...
Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: 892 New Cases Reported Saturday As Hospitalization Increase

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 892 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths, according to state health department data released Saturday morning. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Governor Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland. Hogan also said less than 0.01% of vaccinated Marylanders have been hospitalized with COVID-19, and less than 0.001% of vaccinated Marylanders have died from the virus. More than 3.5 million Maryland...

Comments / 86

Community Policy