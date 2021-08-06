PREP FOOTBALL: Addison hopes to extend postseason run
ADDISON — The Bulldogs are back on the field and ready to take a bite out of the 2021 campaign.
Addison, which kicked off fall camp earlier this week, has reached the playoffs 11 consecutive years and will try for 12 in a row — though a tough schedule won’t make it easy.
Coach David Smothers’ squad opens the season with a home game against Haleyville on Aug. 20.
Need a football fix? Then take a look at this year's Bulldogs below and check back for a full story, roster and pictures in the 2021 Football Preview Magazine — due out later this month.
Head Coach: David Smothers
2020 Record: 7-5 (5-1 in Class 2A, Region 5)
Key Returners: Christian Roberts, Will Tuggle, Tommy Lee Daniel, Justin Mather, Mark Williams, Ross Steele, Lucas Crow, Eli Howse
Key Losses: Nelson Hernandez, Quentin Barley, Xavier Barley, Weston Smith, Nelson Martin, Cannon Hiller, Bailey Wilson
Coach Speak: “It’s been a great first week. The weather has been awesome. The kids’ attitudes are great. This team, man, is just so fun to be around. There’s not a kid we don’t hope shows up. It’s a good group of kids who are all supportive of each other.” — David Smothers
“(The focus) is the kicking game. Last year, Haleyville ran a kickoff back on us and blocked a punt. They might would have beaten us anyway, but they wouldn’t have beaten us 27-7. Those two things contributed greatly to putting us in a hole. So, the kicking game is what we’re going to be focused on the most.” — David Smothers
2021 Schedule
Aug. 20: Haleyville
Aug. 27: at Lynn
Sept. 3: Aliceville*
Sept. 10: at Midfield*
Sept. 17: Winston County*
Sept. 24: at Good Hope
Oct. 1: at Cold Springs*
Oct. 8: at Lamar County*
Oct. 15: Hamilton
Oct. 22: Sulligent*
Oct. 29: BYE
*Class 2A, Region 5 Game
