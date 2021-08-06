Cancel
PREP FOOTBALL: Addison hopes to extend postseason run

By Jake Winfrey
Posted by 
The Cullman Times
The Cullman Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d3DlD_0bKHYdFO00
An Addison football player goes through a drill. Jake Winfrey

ADDISON — The Bulldogs are back on the field and ready to take a bite out of the 2021 campaign.

Addison, which kicked off fall camp earlier this week, has reached the playoffs 11 consecutive years and will try for 12 in a row — though a tough schedule won’t make it easy.

Coach David Smothers’ squad opens the season with a home game against Haleyville on Aug. 20.

Need a football fix? Then take a look at this year's Bulldogs below and check back for a full story, roster and pictures in the 2021 Football Preview Magazine — due out later this month.

Head Coach: David Smothers

2020 Record: 7-5 (5-1 in Class 2A, Region 5)

Key Returners: Christian Roberts, Will Tuggle, Tommy Lee Daniel, Justin Mather, Mark Williams, Ross Steele, Lucas Crow, Eli Howse

Key Losses: Nelson Hernandez, Quentin Barley, Xavier Barley, Weston Smith, Nelson Martin, Cannon Hiller, Bailey Wilson

Coach Speak: “It’s been a great first week. The weather has been awesome. The kids’ attitudes are great. This team, man, is just so fun to be around. There’s not a kid we don’t hope shows up. It’s a good group of kids who are all supportive of each other.” — David Smothers

“(The focus) is the kicking game. Last year, Haleyville ran a kickoff back on us and blocked a punt. They might would have beaten us anyway, but they wouldn’t have beaten us 27-7. Those two things contributed greatly to putting us in a hole. So, the kicking game is what we’re going to be focused on the most.” — David Smothers

2021 Schedule

Aug. 20: Haleyville

Aug. 27: at Lynn

Sept. 3: Aliceville*

Sept. 10: at Midfield*

Sept. 17: Winston County*

Sept. 24: at Good Hope

Oct. 1: at Cold Springs*

Oct. 8: at Lamar County*

Oct. 15: Hamilton

Oct. 22: Sulligent*

Oct. 29: BYE

*Class 2A, Region 5 Game

