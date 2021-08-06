Cancel
Lincoln, NE

Warrant Served At Lincoln Woman’s Home Leads To Drug and Weapons Bust

kfornow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 6)–Drugs, money and a loaded gun were found late Thursday night in a home just south of downtown Lincoln. Lincoln Police served a search warrant at a home in the 1200 block of “E” Street, that’s occupied by 39-year-old Emily Gordon. She and someone else were there at the time when police showed up. Officer Erin Spilker says about 375 grams of marijuana worth about $7,000, almost 5 grams of meth for a value of $400, along with $1,500 cash and a loaded .22 caliber handgun were recovered.

www.kfornow.com

Comments / 2

