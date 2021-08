(Washington, D.C.) – It has been over 7 months since the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine was administered to an ICU Nurse in New York City. Since then, 49.5% of the U.S. population has received full vaccination doses, and a total of 57.4% of people have had at least one dose. Thanks to this quick progress, Americans got a taste of pre-pandemic normalcy as cases plummeted throughout May and June. However, a sharp drop-off in vaccinations has halted this progress, and our country is gearing up for another round of mask-mandates and increased hospitalizations as the Delta variant spreads rapidly.