COUNTDOWN: Five reasons to register for Loop the ‘Lupe by tonight

westseattleblog.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re not already registered, there are five good reasons to do it today: Registration fees for the obstacle course and 5K are discounted $5 through tonight – then tomorrow the fee goes up. Loop the ‘Lupe, with community co-sponsors including WSB, raises money, explains race director Brian Callanan, for “the social outreach work at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, which operates a safe parking lot for homeless neighbors, coordinates voter registration and racial justice education, holds an annual Day of Service benefitting various organizations in the region, and much more.” It all stretches across the morning and afternoon on August 29th, also including live music, food, drinks, and a beer garden.

