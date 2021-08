BUTTE — Tommyknockers’ utility man Jake Mastillo originally put on the tools of ignorance early in his high school career to ensure more playing time. “I was a freshman in high school and I was originally a corner infielder, but we had a lot of upperclassmen that were above us,” says Mastillo during a phone interview with 406 MT Sports, in between sets at the gym. “(The coach) pretty much told me that if I wanted to get a lot of playing time right away, if I started catching it would help me do that. So I decided to make the switch and I've just never turned back, but I still try to be a utility guy just so that way I can play as much as possible.”