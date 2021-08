It's not often that we have a review up before we get the achievement list, but The Ascent's list is finally here. Our review mentions the rough time we had with The Ascent's technical issues, and it's looking like that might even extend to achievements now that we have the list — in fact, the review specifically mentions that we wouldn't be able to complete all side missions (which actually is an achievement, as we posited it might be) as one has bugged out completely on us. This will impact not only that achievement, but also the two Codex ones. Similarly, we didn't get the fully upgraded weapon achievement despite having several maxed-out guns on hand by the end. Hopefully bug and tracking fixes will be deployed for these issues soon.