The Buccaneers list defensive tackle Vita Vea at 347 pounds. Whatever Vea weighs now, it’s not quite where the the Bucs want him once the season starts. “He looks good,” Bucs coach Bruce Arians said Monday, via Jon Ledyard of pewterreport.com. “He’s almost got his weight where it needs to be. We had a nice target date of next Saturday, so I think he’ll hit it.”