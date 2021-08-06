Florida student arrested in Chicago on child porn charges
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Police in Florida have arrested a 19-year-old college student on charges of possessing child pornography after a nearly yearlong investigation. Ethan Edlund, who attends Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, surrendered to authorities in Chicago on Wednesday afternoon, Daytona Beach police said Friday in a news release. He remained in custody in Illinois, pending an extradition hearing. Police said it’s not clear when he’ll be transported to Volusia County Jail.www.fox32chicago.com
