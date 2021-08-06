Cancel
Chicago, IL

So far, no one facing charges in accidental shooting death of 4-year-old Makalah McKay

By Tia Ewing
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - A 4-year-old girl is now the youngest to die from gun violence in Chicago this year. Makalah McKay was killed in an accidental shooting Thursday night. Her family is in mourning after she was shot by another child. Police say the other child found a gun and it...

