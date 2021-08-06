Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Jury selection begins Monday for R. Kelly's trial

Posted by 
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo years after his arrest, the process to start the federal trial against R. Kelly in New York City will begin.

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 1

Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
30K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
R Kelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jury Selection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
New York City, NYWWAY NewsChannel 3

Prosecutors air more claims in R. Kelly case; 1 involves boy

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors in R. Kelly’s sex trafficking case say he had sexual contact with an underage boy in addition to girls, and the government wants jurors in his upcoming sex trafficking trial to hear those claims. Prosecutors aired a raft of additional allegations — but not...
Politicshotnewhiphop.com

Two Lawyers From R. Kelly's Legal Team Withdraw Ahead Of Trial

R. Kelly has lost two members of his legal team, after lawyers Steve Greenberg and Michael Leonard officially withdrew from the case, after Kelly hired two new lawyers to help represent him. Greenberg and Leonard say its "impossible" for them to work alongside attorneys Thomas Farinella and Nicole Becker. “Our...
Celebritiestheboxhouston.com

Penniless Piper: R. Kelly Says He’s Broke Weeks Before Trial Starts

The wack juice continues to be poured on R. Kelly. He now claims his finances are in shambles weeks away from a major trial starting. As spotted on Page Six the Pied Piper Of Pee-Pee is in a place far more sunken that any of his fans or haters have imagined. Earlier this week he appeared in Brooklyn federal court for a hearing. During the proceedings his lawyer revealed that The R is hurting financially. “His finances are depleted,” said Devereaux Cannick. “I ask the court to give him daily copies of the transcripts.” He also stated that the Chicago, Illinois native has gotten severely out of shape while behind bars. “We need measurements for appropriate attire for his trial,” he said. “We’re trying to get his measurements. How can we take his size?” To which Judge Ann Donnelly retorted sharply “I’m not taking his size.”
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

R. Kelly Trial Begins: Disgraced Artist Asks Court To Dismiss Herpes Charges

R. Kelly is officially on trial in New York after months of delays, and he's looking to score a win by having his herpes-related charges dismissed. As reported by TMZ, one of R. Kelly's first legal motions this week as his trial begins was to ask a judge to throw away charges related to two people who accused the singer of exposing them to sexually transmitted diseases, including herpes. He was charged for knowingly exposing two sexual partners to herpes in March 2020 but he's seeking for the charges to be disregarded because of the legislature connected to the virus.
Celebritiesthesource.com

R. Kelly’s Lawyers Ask to Dismiss STD Charge From Forthcoming Trial

R. Kelly’s 2021 trial is close to being underway. While jury selection, R. Kelly’s lawyers have petitioned the courts to throw out charges that he knowingly exposed two people to herpes. TMZ received court documents that show the singer’s legal team has presented a statement that herpes does not meet...
Celebritiesinsider.com

R. Kelly's trial begins with lawyers asking to dismiss charges that the singer knowingly gave women herpes and a prospective juror mistaking him for cartoonist R. Crumb

Jury selection for R. Kelly's sex-trafficking trial began Monday in federal court in Brooklyn. Lawyers asked a judge to dismiss charges related to the singer giving accusers herpes, saying it's not against the law. One prospective juror said he thought this whole thing was actually about the cartoonist R. Crumb.
LawPosted by
The Independent

Real estate heir Durst expected to testify at murder trial

New York real estate heir Robert Durst is expected to take the stand at his Los Angeles County murder trial on Thursday. The 78-year-old was expected to make the rare move for a defendant in a murder case and begin testimony on Wednesday, but the prosecution was still cross-examining another defense witness, memory expert Elizabeth Loftus when court ended for the day.
Chicago, ILnowdecatur.com

R. Kelly’s Attorneys Respond To New Abuse Claims

R. Kelly's attorneys have responded to the new allegations against the singer in his federal sex trafficking case. As previously reported, new court docs say that Kelly sexually abused a 17 year old male that he met at a Chicago McDonalds. Kelly's attorney Nicole Blank Becker, said that the prosecutors...
LawPosted by
Arkansas Times

Jury in Gilbert Baker trial ends second full day of deliberations without reaching a verdict

A hung jury is looking more likely in the bribery trial of Gilbert Baker, a former lawmaker and chairman of the state Republican Party. The jury just ended its second full day of deliberations without reaching a verdict, reports Debra Hale-Shelton, who has been covering the trial for the Arkansas Nonprofit News Network. The jury began deliberations the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 6.

Comments / 1

Community Policy