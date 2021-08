Best Buy's newest collection of daily deals features the TCL 55-inch S434 4K Android TV on sale for $429.99. That's a huge $70 discount, and this is a TV that is mostly only sold at Best Buy. It is going for $500 at other retailers like Walmart if you can find it on sale at all. The S435, a similar model, is also still going for $500 in most cases. If you're looking for a great entry-level 4K TV that also gives you easy access to your favorite streaming apps, you aren't going to find a better price today. Best Buy's deals of the day do expire, though, so grab it while you can.