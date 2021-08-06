Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

More local venues requiring vaccines to fight COVID-19

Posted by 
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubterranean and Beat Kitchen are some of the newest local places to start requiring vaccination cards or negative COVID tests.

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 0

Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
30K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Vaccinations#Beat Kitchen#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Hoopeston, ILwhporadio.com

MASKS REQUIRED FOR CITY HALL VISITORS

Effective immediately, any unvaccinated visitors to Hoopeston's city hall will be required to wear a mask. Vaccinated visitors are encouraged to wear a mask as well. Social distancing protocols will be followed while in Hoopeston's city hall.
Orange County, FLclick orlando

Camping World Stadium transforms from venue to COVID-19 vaccine site

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Camping World Stadium in Orange County debuted its coronavirus vaccination operations Tuesday. Operations ran smoothly as people drove up to get a shot of Pfizer’s vaccine or Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine. In most cases, people were lining up to get a coronavirus vaccine for the first time.
Cincinnati, OHwvxu.org

The Biggest Concerns For Children And Parents As Back To School Approaches

With children heading back to classrooms with mask requirements or recommendations, and with COVID cases surging around the nation, families are facing new pressures this school year. Beech Acres Parenting Center President and CEO Laura Mitchell says in 2020 and 2021, parents reported an increased need for services for their children.
SciencePosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Cholesterol drug cuts coronavirus infection by 70%, researchers find

A drug meant to treat cholesterol was found to reduce coronavirus infection by 70% in lab studies, with researchers calling for additional clinical trials among hospitalized COVID-19 patients. A team of researchers from the U.K. and Italy published findings in the Frontiers in Pharmacology journal Friday, finding that fenofibrate and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy