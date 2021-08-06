Body Cams On Federal Officers and Agents

(US Confirms drug tunnel)....It was discovered earlier in the week. Mexicali media reported the discovery of the tunnel. US authorities had not confirmed the reports. According to the original reports, one of those constructing the tunnel reported it to Mexicali authorities. The unidentified man said he and others were brought in to construct the tunnel. He became upset with those who contracted the workers. Homeland Security has now confirmed the discovery of the tunnel. It was being built behind the Calexico Outlets, on the Mexican side of the border. The entrance was at a house in Mexicali. The tunnel is four feet by 3 feet wide and goes 22 feet down. It is 183 feet long and comes up about 3 feet short of crossing into the United States. The tunnel is incomplete and has no exit. It does have electricity, ventilation, a rail system and a hoist.