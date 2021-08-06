Body Cams On Federal Officers and Agents
(CBP initiates a new practice)...They are beginning to use Body Worn Cameras. US Customs and Border Protection has begun outfitting an initial group of agents and officers with body worn cameras to better enhance its policing practices and reinforce trust and transparency. The agency is deploying the cameras in phases, beginning at Border Patrol locations across the southwest and northern borders. That will be followed by select Office of Field Operations Ports of Entry throughout the United States.kxoradio.com
