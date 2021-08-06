Cancel
2 Capitol Rioters Enter First Guilty Pleas to Assaulting Charges

atlanticcitynews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA New Jersey gym owner and a Washington state man on Friday became the first people charged in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol to plead guilty of assaulting a law enforcement officer during the deadly siege. There are dozens of other cases in which Capitol rioters are...

www.atlanticcitynews.net

Protestsfox10phoenix.com

UPS worker ‘gloated’ about role in US Capitol riot, DOJ says

WASHINGTON - A New Jersey man faces charges for his alleged role in the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6 after reportedly gloating to his co-workers at UPS, according to charging documents from the U.S. Department of Justice. Donald Smith faces charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted...
Proteststennesseestar.com

Commentary: Officer Fanone’s Bodycam Video of Capitol 6 Riot Still Not Released

At least one federal judge handling several Capitol protest criminal cases is paying attention to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s show trial about the events of January 6. Judge Thomas Hogan, 83, who has served on the D.C. District Court for nearly 40 years, referred to public testimony given last week by four law enforcement officers while he scolded a husband and wife over their involvement in the protest.
ProtestsNew York Post

Two Capitol rioters admit to attacking officers in plea deals

A New Jersey gym owner and a man from Washington state on Friday became the first defendants to plead guilty to assaulting law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol. The plea deals with federal prosecutors could be a benchmark for dozens of other similar cases...
California StateMercury News

Former California DEA agent indicted on Capitol riot charges

A former Drug Enforcement Administration agent from Orange County has been indicted by a grand jury on four federal charges in relation to his involvement outside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot. Mark Sami Ibrahim, 32, was arrested in Washington, July 20 after federal authorities identified him in...
ProtestsKHON2

Capitol rioters enter 1st guilty pleas to assaulting police

A New Jersey gym owner and a Washington state man on Friday became the first people charged in theJan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol to plead guilty to assaulting a law enforcement officer during the deadly siege. The pair of plea deals with federal prosecutors could be a benchmark...
Salinas, CAkion546.com

County Supervisor pleas guilty to DUI charge

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Supervisor Luis Alejo has pled guilty to driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol content above .08%. He was reportedly cited just before midnight on Friday, May 28 along San Miguel Canyon Road. That night, California Highway Patrol Officer J. Gallemore was on patrol near Prunedale when...
Davis, CADavis Enterprise

Davis ‘ghost gun’ suspects enter not-guilty pleas

Four Davis men accused of manufacturing illegal “ghost guns” made their initial court appearances this week, where a Yolo Superior Court judge continued one defendant’s bail hold and released the other three on their own recognizance pending trial. Demori Fobbs, 20, whose traffic stop on Monday on L Street launched...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Judge asks why DOJ isn't seeking more money from US Capitol rioters

During a plea hearing on Monday, the chief judge in DC's federal court questioned the Justice Department's approach to have US Capitol rioters pay the government small portions of the $1.5 million in damage done to the Capitol building by the mob, while the total cost of the riot to American taxpayers amounts to 300 times more.
York, NEYork News-Times

Not guilty plea entered in terroristic threats case

YORK – Zaine D. Mason, 21, of Aurora, has been charged with felony terroristic threats as he is accused of threatening a woman in York. This past week he pleaded not guilty before Judge James Stecker in the York County District Court. The charge of terroristic threats is a Class...
Joplin, MOPosted by
The Joplin Globe

Guilty plea entered in Joplin shooting incident

A 56-year-old Joplin man is facing the likelihood of some prison time after pleading guilty this week to a reduced charge stemming from a shooting incident a year ago. Johnnie A. Matchell pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a Class C felony count of attempted second-degree assault in connection with a disturbance involving a weapon May 12, 2020, at his residence on North Travis Acres Road.
Corinth, MSDaily Corinthian

Defendants enter guilty pleas

Numerous defendants recently entered pleas in Alcorn County Circuit Court. With a trial that was set for this week getting continued, the current term is winding down. It has been another time of moving around for the court, with both the Corinth Coliseum and former Tad’s building being used at times during the current term.
Anamosa, IAKCCI.com

Inmate charged in fatal Anamosa State Penitentiary attack enters guilty plea

ANAMOSA, Iowa — An inmate charged in connection with the murders of twoAnamosa State Penitentiary employees entered a guilty plea to all charges. According to court documents, Thomas Allan Woodard Jr. pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping and attempted murder. Woodard and Michael Dutcher are...
Indiana County, PAwdadradio.com

WOMAN CHARGED WITH ENDANGERING CHILDREN TO ENTER PLEA TODAY

A Burnside woman charged with endangering the welfare of children and other crimes back in 2019 will have a plea hearing today in Indiana County’s Court of Common Pleas. 32-year-old Alicia Brumbaugh also faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and of drug paraphernalia in connection with an incident on November 12th of 2019. Police had initially reported her missing along with her two children earlier that month. She was found with her 2-year-old daughter, her 1-year-old son and her father-in-law when police pulled over her vehicle at the intersection of routes 422 and 286 around 10:45 AM, and she was found with suspected meth and drug paraphernalia in her purse. The two children are being taken care of by their father. Troopers at the time said that there were no signs that Brumbaugh was in peril.
Law EnforcementWashington Examiner

No gold coffin for officer Ella French

Officer Ella French lost her life Saturday night. She was killed during a traffic stop in Chicago, and her partner was critically wounded. It was the very same kind of traffic stop that some people think police should never draw their weapons on. The same kind of traffic stops the media like to portray as acts of racism. The same kind of traffic stops that the media often portray as not dangerous and risk-free.

