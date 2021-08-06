2 Capitol Rioters Enter First Guilty Pleas to Assaulting Charges

A Burnside woman charged with endangering the welfare of children and other crimes back in 2019 will have a plea hearing today in Indiana County’s Court of Common Pleas. 32-year-old Alicia Brumbaugh also faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and of drug paraphernalia in connection with an incident on November 12th of 2019. Police had initially reported her missing along with her two children earlier that month. She was found with her 2-year-old daughter, her 1-year-old son and her father-in-law when police pulled over her vehicle at the intersection of routes 422 and 286 around 10:45 AM, and she was found with suspected meth and drug paraphernalia in her purse. The two children are being taken care of by their father. Troopers at the time said that there were no signs that Brumbaugh was in peril.