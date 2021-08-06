Heat Related Deaths South Of The Border

(Excessive heeat claims several lives)....Mexico's Public Health Department released the information. They report 21 heat related deaths in and around Mexicali. The deaths are being attributed to heat stroke and heat exhaustion. The victims are between 18 and 61 years of age. Over 400 people have been treated in Mexicali for heat related illness in Mexicali this year. There has been no information on heat relatedd deaths or illness in Imperial County.