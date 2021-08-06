Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Omaha, NE

Broadcast Goes Swimmingly with Riedel Comms

By Authors
mixonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOmaha, NE (August 6, 2021)—Riedel‘s Artist and Bolero intercom systems helped Dodd Technologies orchestrate the Olympic swimming trials at CHI Health Center Omaha in June for broadcast and streaming to fans around the world. For the swim trials, which ran from June 4-20, Dodd managed the in-house show and addressed...

www.mixonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Communications Systems#Ne#Dodd Technologies#Chi Health Center Omaha#Configuring
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Cottage Grove, ORCottage Grove Sentinel

KNND debuts FM broadcast

If area residents tune their radios to 99.7 FM, they may recognize some familiar programming. For the past week, local radio station KNND has been broadcasting with its newly installed FM translator in a side-by-side simulcast with the 1400 AM broadcast. KNND owner Cameron Reiten said the project has taken...
Tennismixonline.com

Anyone for Riedel?

United Kingdom (July 28, 2021)—For over a decade, the All-England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) has steadily expanded its Riedel fixed signal routing and communications infrastructure, with the 2021 Wimbledon Championships marking the biggest-ever deployment on the tournament grounds. For the 2021 tournament, the MediorNet/Artist solution facilitated remote audio...
Sportschatsports.com

U.S. broadcast coverage Saturday evening includes golf, swimming and baseball.

Here are some highlights of U.S. broadcast coverage on Saturday evening and overnight. All times are Eastern. GOLF The American Xander Schauffele is one to watch as Round 4 of men’s individual stroke play gets underway at 6:30 p.m. on the Golf Channel. The event is also available for streaming on GolfChannel.com and NBCOlympics.com.
Sportssportswar.com

Is paying the value of the broadcast rights

"getting out"? or is that deciding to pay what they owe?. because with enough cash and the networks honoring their TV contracts with the Big 12, they can absolutely "get out". it just won't be cost effective to do it.
Electronicsmixonline.com

PreSonus Revelator io24 USB-C Interface Debuts

Baton Rouge, LA (August 10, 2021)—PreSonus has launched its new Revelator io24 USB-C audio interface, designed for both recording and streaming. The unit is built around high-headroom mic preamps, a two-channel loopback mixer, and extensive processing with the aim of providing professional-sounding results for streaming, podcasting and music production. The...
BusinessBillboard

Marauder Expands, Hires Leslie Hermelin as Director of Comms

New York-based Marauder has hired veteran music industry publicist Leslie Hermelin as director of communications. The move comes as part of a new wave of expansion within the company. Hermelin brings 18 years of experience and an extensive background working with record labels, artists, music business, and lifestyle brands to the organization. Prior to her work as an independent publicist Hermelin served as head of publicity for Astralwerks Records under Capitol Music Group and Mute Records North America.
Businessprweek.com

Kelly Sims to lead global comms at Twitter

SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter has hired Kelly Sims as VP of communications, overseeing comms at the technology company globally. In a four-tweet thread, Sims said that she will start at the company next week and will work closely with CMO Leslie Berland and CEO Jack Dorsey. Sims (pictured above) added that...
Electronicsmixonline.com

Technology

Photo above: PRG deployed L-ISA technology for Archer’s Maker reveal in Los Angeles. PRG, one of the world’s leading providers of entertainment and event technology solutions, has incorporated L-Acoustics L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound Technology into its Los Angeles Virtual Production Studio. L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound Technology enables artists to create and deliver multi-dimensional sound for live and recorded productions of any scale. This advanced audio technology pairs with PRG’s extended reality setup to offer an array of tools for multi-sensory immersive experiences.
Durham, NCcapitolbroadcasting.com

From Durham to Tokyo: Bulls radio broadcaster calling Olympics swimming

WRAL-TV is featuring stories about local connections to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on the nightly half-hour Olympic Zone. A story on Monday, July 26, 2021, hits particularly close to home for Capitol Broadcasting: an interview with Patrick Kinas, play-by-play announcer and the voice of the Durham Bulls, who is calling swimming at the 2020 Olympic games:
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Erica Synths launches Bass Drum 2 Eurorack module

Erica Synths has announced the availability of its Bass Drum 2 Eurorack module, its take on analog bass drum circuits adapted for modular systems, developed in collaboration with French company e-licktronic. The Bass Drum 2 offers a massive, punchy sound, and accent and CV control over key parameters, making it...
Computerspro-tools-expert.com

Antelope Audio ZenGo Synergy Core DSP Effects - Tested

The ZenGo Synergy Core from Antelope Audio comes bundled with a whole range of free Synergy Core DSP effects and processors that do the heavy lifting so your computer doesn’t have to. But how do you bring them into your tracking and mixing to get the best out of them? In this video and article Luke Goddard shows you how.
Swimming & SurfingPosted by
FanBuzz

Rowdy Gaines’ Net Worth: The Gold Medalist & NBC Broadcaster is Swimming in Cash

The first names that come to mind when discussing American swimming will forever be Michael Phelps and Mark Spitz. Phelps and Spitz swam like fish in the pool and became two of the greatest Olympians to ever do it in the process. Rowdy Gaines may not have been as fast as these guys. In fact, only dolphins may be, but he wasn’t too shabby in the water himself and is multi-talented.
Athens, OHWOUB

WOUB Inspires Passion for Broadcasting

ATHENS, OH – When Cliff Ancier came to Ohio University in the early 1970’s he thought he wanted to study photography, but WOUB exposed him to a whole new world, and he caught the “broadcasting bug.”. “Broadcasting gets in your blood and for me, WOUB was the first injection,” said...
Swimming & SurfingESPN

Romashina goes for record 6th gold in artistic swimming

TOKYO --  Russian Svetlana Romashina will go for her record sixth gold medal in artistic swimming Wednesday after leading the preliminaries of duet. Romashina teamed with Svetlana Kolesnichenko to post the top scores in both free and technical routines. Their performance to Kalinka" by Little Big gave them a...
Electronicsmixonline.com

Weight Tank VT-72 Tube Mic Preamp Launches

St. Louis, MO (August 9, 2021)—Weight Tank, a sub-brand of Locomotive Audio, has released a new updated version of its WT-72 tube microphone preamp and DI. Best known for their use at Abbey Road on Beatles albums, original V72 amplifier modules had a factory set fixed gain of 34 dB (modified to 40 dB at Abbey Road). With further modification, they could be set to even higher amounts of gain. Other than input or output attenuation, it is difficult to change audio level running through the modules on-the-fly.
ElectronicsTwice

Wainhouse Research Gives Yamaha ADECIA Conferencing Solution a Positive Review

The Market Analyst Found ADECIA Solves All Hardware, Installation, Quality, and Experience Challenges Faced by IT Decision-Makers. SUDBURY, Mass. — Aug. 5, 2021 — Yamaha Unified Communications today announced the Wainhouse Research’s positive assessment of the Yamaha ADECIA solution, a complete and intelligent microphone and line array speaker system designed to remove all barriers for equipping conference rooms and classrooms with superior audio quality. The analyst firm evaluated ADECIA’s hardware, installation and configuration process, audio quality, and end-user features. The report concluded ADECIA was a “refreshing answer” to creating consistent, high-quality meeting experiences while reducing the learning curve and simplifying system installation, configuration, and management for IT decision-makers.
Technologypro-tools-expert.com

Free Plug-in - dearVR MICRO

In the first of two Free Plug-ins this week, we are featuring dearVR MICRO, a Binaural panner plugin for immersive projects. dearVR MICRO is a binaural panner for immersive audio workflows. It shares the same advanced HRTF filters used in Dear Reality’s well-known high-end spatializer plugins dearVR PRO and dearVR MUSIC.
Electronicsmixonline.com

Campfire Audio Satsuma – A Real-World Review

Satsuma is a new in-ear monitor from Campfire Audio, a Portland, Oregon-based manufacturer that makes custom-fit and universal-fit models. The company says the orange-colored IEMs can “transition effortlessly from studio monitor to everyday listening companion.”. If you’re someone who produces music while on the road, a product like this could...
Computerscreativebloq.com

Download files for 3D World 277

To download the accompanying files for 3D World issue 277, simply click this link and a zip file will automatically download the content to your Mac or PC. If you've missed this issue or other editions of 3D World start a subscription. If you have any problems downloading this content,...
Electronicspremierguitar.com

Gamechanger Audio LIGHT Pedal Review

Sweet and twisted spring-reverb sounds in a stomp. Deep, unique, immersive spring reverb sounds. Many unusual textures. Scores of interesting effect blends. Great visual representations of pedal functionality. Accelerometer-based shock sensor enables reverb tank "crash" effects. External tails switch. No decay control. Highly interactive controls can make it hard to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy