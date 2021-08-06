Broadcast Goes Swimmingly with Riedel Comms

The Market Analyst Found ADECIA Solves All Hardware, Installation, Quality, and Experience Challenges Faced by IT Decision-Makers. SUDBURY, Mass. — Aug. 5, 2021 — Yamaha Unified Communications today announced the Wainhouse Research’s positive assessment of the Yamaha ADECIA solution, a complete and intelligent microphone and line array speaker system designed to remove all barriers for equipping conference rooms and classrooms with superior audio quality. The analyst firm evaluated ADECIA’s hardware, installation and configuration process, audio quality, and end-user features. The report concluded ADECIA was a “refreshing answer” to creating consistent, high-quality meeting experiences while reducing the learning curve and simplifying system installation, configuration, and management for IT decision-makers.
