Winnebago Co. at 8.1% COVID-19 positivity rate
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department reported a 8.1 percent COVID-19 positivity rate on Friday. As of Thursday, Aug. 5, Rockford hospitals – Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican – are providing in-patient care for 33 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This is a decrease from Wednesday’s report of 34.www.wifr.com
Comments / 5