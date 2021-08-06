Cancel
The Ascent Patch Brings Ray Tracing To Windows Players

By Marcus Stewart
Game Informer Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ascent is a solid experience that, unfortunately, wasn’t created equal across all platforms. The cyberpunk co-op shooter is available on Steam as well as Xbox platforms, including Game Pass for console and PC. However, players quickly discovered that features present in the Steam version, such as ray tracing and DLSS, were missing from the Game Pass version. The experience has also suffered from numerous bugs. Players are justifiably miffed about the whole thing, and developer Neon Giant has taken the first step in righting the ship by releasing a patch aimed at correcting a number of issues.

