Golf

Cameron Smith ties PGA TOUR record with 18 putts

PGA Tour
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Cameron Smith tied the PGA TOUR record for fewest putts in a round (18) during his second-round 62 at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. He missed a birdie attempt from just over 22 feet on 18 that would have broken the record. “Yeah, it's a...

Golf
Country
Japan
PGA TOUR
Sports
GolfGolf.com

‘That can’t be right’: Pro plays 18 holes with a record-tying 18 putts

Cameron Smith, after missing the green on his tee shot on the par-3 8th at TPC Southwind, came up just short of it on his second shot, too. He looked down at the ground. He looked at the face of his club. It was, arguably, his worst shot of his second round at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Friday.
GolfGolf Digest

Cameron Smith notches one version of golf's 'perfect' round: 18 putts

Golf instructors Pia Nilsson and Lynn Marriott were able to put a name on golf’s version of baseball’s perfect game. They call it “Vision 54” and their star pupil, Annika Sorenstam, came as close to it as any woman ever has with the only 59 in LPGA Tour history. No...
Golfgolfmagic.com

Bryson DeChambeau SNAPS at a golf fan for calling him 'BROOKSY' on PGA Tour!

Bryson DeChambeau responded to a fan who called him 'Brooksy' during the final round of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Sunday. Golf fans have been shouting 'Brooksy' at the big-hitting American for a number of weeks now on the PGA Tour, with the chants mainly originating from the Memorial Tournament in June.
Golfgolfmagic.com

PGA Tour money list proves you can forget "drive for show and putt for dough"

It might be one of the most famous catchphrases in golf, but it could hardly be further from the truth when you take a look at the money list on the PGA Tour this season. Hat tip to golf coach Mike Bury for his post on Instagram this week (@MikeBuryGolf) that takes a closer look at the money made by the top 10 in Strokes-Gained Putting vs the top 10 in Strokes-Gained Off-The-Tee on the PGA Tour right now.
Greensboro, NCCBS Sports

2021 Wyndham Championship odds, field, predictions: Webb Simpson, Hideki Matsuyama picks from PGA insider

Hideki Matsuyama has been on top of his game and will be looking for a PGA Tour win this week when the 2021 Wyndham Championship tees off Thursday in Greensboro, N.C. The Japanese star went 15-under par at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and made the seven-man playoff for the bronze medal before settling for a tie for fourth place. And at last week's WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, he was in another playoff, this time lipping out a 26-foot birdie putt that would have won it on the first playoff hole before losing to Abraham Ancer on the second. The reigning Masters champion comes in among the betting favorites, along with former Wyndham winners Webb Simpson and Patrick Reed. Players will be jockeying for positioning, or to earn a spot, in the FedEx Cup playoffs, which start next week at the Northern Trust.
GolftheScore

PGA TOUR won't allow members to compete in Saudi International

The PGA TOUR won't allow its members to participate in the controversial Saudi International moving forward, according to Golfweek's Eamon Lynch. PGA TOUR members need to receive a waiver to compete on other tours. The TOUR is signaling it won't grant permission for the Saudi International as it's no longer sanctioned by the European Tour, per Lynch.
GolfPGA Tour

Robert Allenby set for next chapter on PGA TOUR Champions

Robert Allenby turned 50 on July 12 and made his PGA TOUR Champions debut 10 days later, at the Senior Open Presented by Rolex. The Australian tied for 64th at Sunningdale, which, when one considers the circumstances, wasn’t the worst start in history. Between practice rounds and a four-round event,...
GolfGolfWRX

The most important strokes gained statistics to win on the PGA Tour

The winning formula in golf has long been debated. Luckily, the advancement of statistics has helped golf fans develop a deeper understanding of what it takes to win on the PGA Tour. Lou Stagner, stats guru of Decade Golf, illuminated how winners have done in the four key strokes gained...
GolfGolf Channel

With first Tour win, Abraham Ancer on verge of world ranking top 10

Abraham Ancer is on the cusp of being a top-10 player in the world. After claiming his first PGA Tour title at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Ancer moved from 23rd to 11th in the latest Official World Golf Ranking. Erik van Rooyen also made a significant jump this past...
Elbow Lake, MNDaily News

Wienbar wins Junior PGA Tour event

Dawson Wienbar tied for first place in the Boys 13-15 field at Tipsinah Mounds Golf Course in Elbow Lake, Minnesota, on Monday, July 26. The event was sanctioned by the PGA Minnesota Junior Tour as part of its 'Sota Series. "The course was playing really difficult yesterday," Wienbar said. "There...
GolfGolf Digest

Report: PGA Tour will deny players permission to play in Saudi International

The PGA Tour says it will not give its players permission to compete in the Saudi International beginning next year, according to a report by Golfweek. Tour players are required to get a waiver to compete on other tours, and now that the Saudi event is no longer part of the European Tour, the PGA Tour told Golfweek that it will deny requests to play in it.

